The Future of News – Covering The Capitol

Under Illinois’ Statehouse Dome, the governor and legislature are grappling with unprecedented and compounding challenges that affect the entire state. Yet the number of reporters in the Statehouse Press Corps is at an all-time low.The BGA will host an Idea Forum about legacy approaches to Statehouse coverage colliding with nonprofit and digital news sources. BGA President and CEO Andy Shaw will discuss that dynamic and its effect on public dialogue about the state of our state with a panel of reporters, editors, media executives and nonprofit news funders.Reception starts at 4:30 p.m. Program begins at 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but please reserve your seat. Questions? Call (217) 789-0960 or EMAIL CAMERON SWEATMAN .