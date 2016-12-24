Chatham Trustee Kimsey — Bishop On Air December 14, 2016 Bishop talks with Chatham Village Trustee Dave Kimsey about #birdgate http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/721/2016/12/14090753/20161214bishopKimsey.mp3 Download ljean I would like to first say Thank you to mr kimsey and the board for stepping up and asking for his resignation! Also I want to let everyone know that “mayor” gray DID NOT just flip off one person! He did this to ALL OF US! Mr Greer was recording the meeting for those of us that couldn’t attend the meeting. That for “some” reason wasn’t being recorded by the village as ALL other meetings are. He has shown everyone exactly what many of us have experienced repeatedly! The rudeness, distain and utter disregard for the citizens of the Village of Chatham! And the proceedings of this ethics committee!