Travel out of Springfield’s south side heading east will be a little complicated over the next few days.

IDOT has closed the right lane of eastbound I-72 between South 6th Street and I-55.

The closure for emergency patching will affect eastbound I-72 traffic between 6th Street and 55 and will also close the entrance ramp from 6th onto eastbound 72 through Thursday.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock