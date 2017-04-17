Former DHS Worker Sentenced For Vendor Fraud

A former employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services will spend five years in prison for vendor fraud.

39-year-old Timothy Morrison of Mount Carmel was a Personal Assistant for the DHS Home Services Program. A release from the Illinois State Police says Morrison was caught billing the state for several days of in-home services while he was incarcerated and the alleged recipient of those services was in the hospital.

Morrison pleaded guilty earlier this month to the felony charge and will pay just under $50,000 in restitution, in addition to the prison sentence.

