“Fast and Furious” series Tyrese apologies for comments about women: “I'm far from a misogynist”

Image Group LA/ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram on on Friday to post a lengthy apology for comments he last week in a BET interview about “Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women.”

“I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me…..,” he wrote, acknowledging “my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she’s not happy with the way I’ve conducted myself.”

Insisting that, “For the record I’m far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean….,” he wrote, ” I want to truly say that I’m sorry, I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across.”

“I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging…… This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better…,” he concluded.

In the BET interview, Tyrese said, among other things, “Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.