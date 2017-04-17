Carolina Panthers sign Kawann Short to five-year deal

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The Carolina Panthers and defensive tackle Kawann Short have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $80 million according to an ESPN report. The team has not disclosed the financial details yet.

General manager Dave Gettleman released the following statement:

“KK has been very important to what we’ve been able to accomplish on defense,” Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said in a statement released by the team. “In 2013, when we drafted KK, I thought he was the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the Draft, and he’s been able to develop into one of the top young defensive tackles in the NFL. Off the field, KK is a top-notch young man and great representative of our team. I’m absolutely thrilled that we were able to get this deal done.”

Short, who has 22 career sacks since the Panthers made him a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, was named a 2015 Second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl berth that same year.

The Panthers assigned the franchise tag to Short in February to prevent him from reaching free agency. Carolina had until July 15 to sign Short to a long term deal according to ESPN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.