Teen with muscular dystrophy scores touchdown for Ohio State

iStock/Thinkstock(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Scarlett team defeated the Gray team in Ohio State’s 2017 spring game on Saturday. And they got a little help from a new addition: 17-year-old Jacob Jarvis.

Jarvis has muscular dystrophy, and he has been a staple of the team ever since their National Championship run in 2014. He attends practices and games regularly, and Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer called him, “Part of our family.”

On the final play of the scrimmages, quarterback J.T. Barrett handed the ball off to Jarvis in his wheelchair, who tucked it under his left arm. After a number of jukes and missed tackles, he scored a touchdown. Once he scored, Ohio State players huddled around Jarvis and celebrated with him.

Jarvis says he found out at 10 o’clock that morning that he’d be participating in the game. He also praised the team’s blocking, saying that’s what helped him get to the end zone.

According to ESPN, Urban Meyer said it was the players’ idea to get Jarvis involved in the game.

