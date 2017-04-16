Dodgers unveil Jackie Robinson statue

Eddie Perlas/ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled a new statue of Jackie Robinson outside of Dodgers Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Presented on Major League Baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day, the team honored one of their all-time greats with a bronze sculpture of the all-star stealing home. He broke the color barrier exactly 70 years to the day, April 15.

The statue is located on the reserve level of the third-base side of the park, which is the most crowded entry of Dodgers Stadium according to ESPN. It gives as many fans as possible a chance to see it.

According to president and part-owner Stan Kasten, the statue of Robinson marks the first in a series of sculptures that honor other Dodgers greats.

Dodger part-owner Earvin “Magic” Johnson called the unveiling a “great moment for all Dodger fans, baseball fans… just everybody.”

ESPN reports that this is the first statue of Jackie Robinson to be commissioned by the Dodgers franchise.

