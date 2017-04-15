Tennessee couple arrested after bringing 3 grandchildren to heroin deal, say police

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department(NASHVILLE) — A Tennessee man likely won’t be anointed grandfather of the year.

Lawrence Thompson, 51, and his girlfriend Dean Moser, 53, were arrested Friday by Nashville police after the pair brought Thompson’s three grandchildren along on an errand: To buy heroin, according to police.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says Thompson brought his one-year-old grandson into the restroom of a fast food restaurant as he bought the drug, ABC affiliate WKRN reported.

Moser and two other grandchildren, ages 4 and 6, waited in the car.

Lawrence Thompson & Dean Moser arrested by narcotics detectives today for bringing Thompson's 3 grandchildren along on a heroin deal. pic.twitter.com/6gqygVZgqV — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 14, 2017



Narcotics detectives arrested Thompson and Mosher during a vehicle stop for a traffic violation, during which Thompson handed detectives a folded piece of paper containing a small amount of heroin along with a spoon used to cook it.

Thompson and Moser are charged with three counts of child endangerment, heroin possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to WKRN.

It is unclear if Thompson and Moser have retained lawyers.

