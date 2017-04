A bill aimed at ensuring Illinois women retain access to abortion is facing a veto if it gets to Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk.

The bill would allow tax dollars to be used to pay for the procedure under state health insurance plans, including Medicaid. But it also states that abortion will remain legal in Illinois, even if those rights are rolled back at the federal level.

The governor’s veto threat is being blasted by Democrats, who say Rauner is playing politics with a woman’s right to choose.