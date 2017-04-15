Bernie Sanders gets the scoop from Ben & Jerry's employees

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The Twittersphere lit up Friday after Bernie Sanders tweeted a photo of himself speaking from what looked like from inside an oversized pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

When we stand up and fight back we can change the country in very positive ways. pic.twitter.com/U4jSzrFaK5 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 14, 2017



The Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate was getting the scoop from employees at the ice cream manufacturer’s factory in Saint Albans, Vermont.

For the record, Sanders was speaking from behind the oversized Ben & Jerry’s pint lectern.

The optical illusion prompted some comical reactions, including one Twitter user who captioned the photo, “Worst bachelor part ever” — an obvious nod to the concept of a stripper jumping out of a cake.

Sanders spoke with employees about education, environmental issues, and labor issues, according to ABC affiliate WVNY.

Employee Tom Burrows asked Sanders, “So we talk about what is minimum wage in our state, we talk about it in our country. So where’s the state with that impact. If we’re going to raise it — what’s that going to do for me if I’m an individual farmer or a small business owner?”

Sanders responded, according to WVNY, “When you got millions of people in this country who are forced to work two or three jobs, to cobble together healthcare and the income they need, that a minimum wage nationally of seven dollars and a quarter, that’s a starvation wage,” Sen. Bernie Sanders responded.

Sanders told workers he will propose legislation in the next few months to raise the minimum wage nationwide to $15 an hour.

.@SenSanders is visiting our St. Albans, Vermont factory today to speak with our employees. pic.twitter.com/EqlXthG5To — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 14, 2017



