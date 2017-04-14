Watch now: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' teaser-trailer is here!

Lucasfilm/Disney(ORLANDO, Fla) — It begins, and ends, with Luke Skywalker’s voice — at the start, telling Daisy Ridley’s Rey to “breathe,” as she clearly trains to be a Jedi.

The first teaser-trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered this morning at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida. The two-minute, 12-second trailer has very little dialogue, but it’s packed with tantalizing glimpses of the next Star Wars movie:

We see Rey on the same mysterious island where she found Luke Skywalker at the end of The Force Awakens, honing her Jedi powers as she apparently levitates stones;

A brief zoom-in on what appears to be the back of General Leia’s head, played of course by the late Carrie Fisher, as Rey says, “I see light…”;

And then a shot of Kylo Ren’s smoking, shattered, Darth Vader-like face mask, as Rey declares, “…darkness”;

And then, most intriguingly, a close-up of a gloved hand gently touching an ancient book that bears the symbol of the Jedi on its worn cover, as Rey says, “The balance.”

Then the action picks up, with shots of fighters, John Boyega’s Finn — apparently in some sort of high-tech medical capsule — and Oscar Isaac as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron, sprinting down a hall with the droid BB-8. The Millennium Falcon soars through the sky, and Rey runs hard, light saber in hand, followed by a close-up of Kylo Ren with his nasty-looking red light saber, and more footage of a space battle.

Then we hear Mark Hamill once more, as Luke: “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi — to end.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15 from Disney, parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

