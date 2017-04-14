Mark Hamill says “it's possible” Luke goes to the Dark Side in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Lucasfilm/Disney(ORLANDO, FL) — Today, the first teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, and the most jarring moment comes at the end, when Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker is heard saying, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Asked by ABC News Friday what has happened to Luke in the film that causes him to say such a thing, Hamill explains, “There’s a difference between teaser and a trailer. A teaser is supposed to show you dynamic images that heighten your awareness and make you want to see the trailer, but avoid all story points if at all possible…I think that’s the only story point that’s in the teaser.”

Hamill added, “It was as shocking to me to read what Rian [Johnson, the movie’s writer and director] had written as I’m sure it will be for the audience.”

Asked if Luke could possibly turn to the Dark Side, Hamill said, “It’s possible. Anything’s possible.”

But take that with a grain of salt. Earlier in the day at a panel at the Star Wars Celebration fan event, Hamill admits that he “lies all the time.”

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.