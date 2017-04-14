Kevin Hart to star in and produce action-comedy “Night School”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is gearing up for Night School in his new comedy project.

According to Variety, Hart will star in and produce Night School, an action comedy about a group of outcasts who are forced to attend adult ed classes in preparation for the GED exam. Hart also wrote the movie.

The comedian, who starred in four notable comedies last year — Ride Along 2, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets and his concert film, Kevin Hart: What Now? — will also be seen in the upcoming Jumanji reboot.

Night School is currently in pre-production with an official release date to be announced soon.

