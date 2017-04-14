Giant snake's car ride caught on camera

KTRK(NEW YORK) — One woman’s drive on a Texas road got wild when she spotted something hanging out of another motorist’s window — that turned out to be a snake.

“I thought it was a guy’s arm with tattoos,” Amber Cranfill told ABC station KTRK.

What was initially mistaken for an arm turned out to be the tail of a giant snake.

Cranfill grabbed her cellphone and snapped a shot of the road-riding reptile draped across the nearby car’s dashboard.

But her curiosity only went so far and she was careful to keep her distance.

“I pulled away from the car, because at one point I thought the snake might fall out. I don’t like snakes, but I didn’t want to hit someone’s pet,” she added.

