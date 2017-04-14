Biss Releases Five Years of Tax Returns

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | April 14, 2017 |
Daniel Biss / Official Website
A Democratic candidate for governor has released tax returns for the past five years… and is calling on his opponents to do the same.

State Senator Daniel Biss says full disclosure of a candidate’s financial interests…and potential conflicts… is essential to restore voters’ trust.

Biss is also sponsoring legislation that would require any presidential candidate on the Illinois ballot to release their tax returns… a measure that directly targets President Trump, who has refused to reveal that information.

