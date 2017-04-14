Apple given permission to test self-driving cars in California

Stephen Lam/Getty Images(CUPERTINO, Calif.) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has granted Apple a permit allowing it to begin testing self-driving cars on public roads.

The DMV updated its list of manufacturers testing self-driving cars on Friday, with Apple becoming the 30th company to be granted permission.

Few details have been revealed about Apple’s plans for self-driving cars, according to Autotrader executive analyst Michelle Krebs. But she said Apple could be a “major player” in the autonomous vehicle industry.

A spokesperson for Apple did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

Household names like Google, Tesla and Ford are also on the California DMV’s list. Volkswagen Group of America was the first company to be granted a permit.

Regulations require every manufacturer authorized to test self-driving cars to submit an annual report “summarizing the disengagements of the technology during testing,” according to the DMV. The state of California also requires that a human be behind the wheel of autonomous vehicles during testing.

California regulations for the technology became effective in September 2014.

