State Budget Crisis Hurting Some Local School Districts

Two Springfield area school districts have seen their financial position decline… and one is posting improvement… under new numbers just released by the State Board of Education.

Most Sangamon County districts are holding steady despite the state budget crunch… including Springfield District 186, which remains in the “financial review” category, the second-best designation.

Rochester and Tri-City have slipped from the top category, “recognition,” to the next category down, “review.”

Meanwhile, Ball-Chatham schools have climbed into the top category because of an improving financial picture.