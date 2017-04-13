Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington reflect on “Scandal” on its 100 episode

ABC/Jay Goldman(LOS ANGELES) — Today marks a major milestone for Shonda Rhimes and the cast of her hit series Scandal. The show hits its 100 episode tonight and continues to bring plenty of OMG moments for fans, but the milestone is a moment for reflection and appreciation for its creator and star.

Prior to Scandal‘s premiere in April 2012, Rhimes knew she had something amazing on her hands and was determined to make sure she had the perfect cast in it.

“I knew that we were doing a television show with an African American female lead and I know how rare that is and so I really wanted to make sure we saw everyone,” Rhimes tells ABC Radio. “Anyone who wanted to come in and read for the part that was in the right age bracket I wanted to see because I felt that this kind of change doesn’t come around often.”

Of course, one of those soon-to-be-stars was actress Kerry Washington, who would become Olivia Pope. Looking back, Washington admits she could never have predicted Scandal’s success.

“I definitely did not imagine we would get here,” Washington says of Scandal reaching its 100 episode. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams for sure.”

In addition to saying she feels “extraordinarily blessed” by being on such a ground-breaking series, the actress says the most memorable moment for her had to be when the gladiators finally came together.

“I remember one of the very last people to be cast in the pilot was Darby Stanchfield, in the role of Abby,” she says. “I remember kind of cheering her and welcoming her and all of us being really excited that our team was complete. It was like that moment in a Marvel superhero movie when they finally get the last member. That’s how it felt.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.