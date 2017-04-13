8 taken to hospital after stolen car crashes into school bus in Denver: Police

JerryB7/iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER) — Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a stolen car crashed into a school bus in Denver, Colorado, officials said.

The incident began at around 3:45 p.m. local time, when a Denver police officer observed a “suspicious vehicle” — later confirmed to be a stolen green Jeep Grand Cherokee carrying three adults and

two children — accelerate away from him and run a stop sign, according to Denver Police Department Lt. Robert Rock.

The vehicle then clipped another car, before colliding “corner-to-corner” with the school bus, Rock said. The bus veered off the road and into a tree.

The bus had just departed Denver Montessori Junior/Senior High School and was carrying 39 children when the crash occurred, according to Will Jones of Denver Public Schools. Twenty-one of the

children had “no injuries whatsoever,” while 18 received some type of injury, mainly “bumps and bruises,” Jones said. Five of the 18 were taken to the hospital.

The bus driver received only minor injuries, Jones added.

In addition, two children and one adult riding in the stolen vehicle were transported to the hospital as well. One child is in critical condition, while the other child and the adult are in serious

condition.

The driver of the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody, Rock said.

The driver of the third vehicle that was clipped was “OK,” Rock added.

Authorities are considering possible charges the driver of the stolen vehicle.

