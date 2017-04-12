Jimmy Kimmel talks to “Popsicle Bike” lady

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel showed the clip of a contestant on Wheel of Fortune trying to solve a puzzle with the answer, “Popsicle bike.” The category was “living thing,” and the correct answer was “Honeysuckle bush.” Host Pat Sajak retained his composure and simply answered, “No.”

The clip immediately went viral after the episode aired last week and Kimmel was fascinated by it, so he invited the woman and her husband, Melinda and Larry Gardner, to appear on his show via Cisco screen teleconference from their home in Carrollton, Texas.

After the Gardners briefly explained how they came to be contestants on the popular game show, Jimmy asked them about her famous response.

Jimmy said, “You get on the show. I assume you’re nervous. The letters start popping up. And then out pops the words ‘Popsicle bike.’ Have you ever been on a popsicle bike? Why was that in your head?”

Mrs. Gardner laughed and responded, “Well, I was wondering the same thing. Then I thought about it. Pat was on one side, he was on the other, I think I needed to be cooled off. That’s the first thing I thought about, popsicle. I couldn’t figure out the second word so I just said bike.”

Kimmel then presented the couple with a bicycle made from popsicle sticks, wheeled out by Guillermo, which had the couple and audience in stitches.

Melinda and Larry did go on to win $17,000 in the bonus round.

