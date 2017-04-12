“Guardians of the Galaxy” baddie Josh Brolin gets Cable role in “Deadpool 2”

Getty Images/Gabriel Olsen(LOS ANGELES) — ABC News has confirmed that Josh Brolin, who plays the purple “Mad Titan” Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has landed the plum role of Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds in another comic-based movie: 2018’s Deadpool 2.

Cable is often portrayed as the more straight-laced ally of Reynolds’ red-suited “Merc with the Mouth,” who as the R-rated blockbuster showed, plays by his own rules.

There were rumors that everyone from Michael Shannon to Brad Pitt were being considered for Cable, a fan favorite character who is — and let’s see if you can follow this — a mutant cyborg from an alternate timeline in the X-Men universe. He’s also the adult son of the X-Men‘s Cyclops — the guy with the eyebeams.

Deadpool teased during a post-credit scene that Cable would appear in the sequel.

“Amazing character,” Reynolds-as-Deadpool says. “Bionic arm, time-travel.”

He added, “We have no idea who we’re gonna cast yet. We just need a big guy with a flattop. Mel Gibson, Dolph Lundgren. Kiera Knightley. She’s got range. Who knows?

Brolin will appear as Thanos once again in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Wars movies, both of which are being released by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

The Deadpool movies, while based on Marvel Comics characters, are produced by 20th Century Fox.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.