Thieves ram stolen truck into Florida gun shop, make off with guns and ammo in daring heist

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | April 11, 2017 |

iStock/Thinkstock(ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla.) — Police are searching for a group of thieves who drove a pickup truck through the front of a Florida gun shop and robbed it on Sunday.

The Zephyrhills, Florida Police Department released surveillance footage of the robbery on Monday, showing the pick-up truck barreling through the front of the Sunshine State Armory at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

At least three suspects stole an “unknown amount of firearms and ammunition,” before fleeing the scene, the department said.

The truck was later found burned in a wooded area nearby, according to police.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.

