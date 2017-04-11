Possible meteor lights up California night sky

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — A dazzling display of what appeared to be a meteor flashing across the night sky in California sent social media users into a frenzy on Monday night.

Southern California residents reported seeing a bright green light in the sky that lasted for several seconds on Monday evening, according to ABC affiliate KABC.

One woman posted a video on Twitter that appeared to capture the meteor lighting up the sky behind her.

Some mistook the flash for an airplane crash in Hesperia, California, but no wreckage was reported, KABC said.

That was a rad little flash in the sky to end band practice, San Diego. #meteor pic.twitter.com/ktSmpA2C0i — David Eli Martin (@davidmartin08) April 11, 2017

Other Twitter users suspected that it could have been the result of some of military activity in the area, but the U.S. Department of Defense downplayed that possibility.