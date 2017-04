The former head of THR & Associates has dodged a legal bullet, for now, after catching up on payments in a bankruptcy case.

Jeff Parsons was to appear in court next week to answer complaints that he had fallen more than two months behind on $1,000 per month payments toward a $2.2M judgment in the 2012 bankruptcy case.

The trustee handling the case says Parsons caught up on payments from January through March after the filing for the April 18th hearing was made.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock