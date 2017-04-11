Jimmy Kimmel Blasts United Airlines With Parody Commercial [VIDEO]

It’s the story that’s taken hold of the country, 69-year-old David Dao being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight from Chicago, Illinois to Louisville, Kentucky.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has issued several apologies over the incident, saying the company is currently investigating the situation.

“We will do better.” United CEO apologizes for “truly horrific event” in which passenger was forcibly removed: https://t.co/4zhAG2wM2u pic.twitter.com/ZZTwtKvH16 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 11, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel talked about the incident on Monday night’s show, running a parody commercial for United to close out the segment.

Source: YouTube