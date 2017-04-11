Jimmy Kimmel Blasts United Airlines With Parody Commercial [VIDEO]

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | April 11, 2017 |

It’s the story that’s taken hold of the country, 69-year-old David Dao being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight from Chicago, Illinois to Louisville, Kentucky.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has issued several apologies over the incident, saying the company is currently investigating the situation.

Jimmy Kimmel talked about the incident on Monday night’s show, running a parody commercial for United to close out the segment.

Source: YouTube

Tags: ,