Giants' Buster Posey placed on 7-day concussion disabled list

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has been placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he was struck in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball on Monday.

The 30-year-old catcher was hit by a pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of the Giants’ 4-1 victory. The pitch caused Posey to fall to the ground, but he was able to walk off the field without assistance when he was removed from the game.

On Tuesday, general manager Bobby Evans said Posey was experiencing concussion symptoms, although he did not appear to lose consciousness during Monday’s game, according to ESPN.

If Posey recovers and is off the DL after seven days, his first game will be at Kansas City on April 18.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.