Cat crashes Marlins game in Miami

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | April 11, 2017 |

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — A cat briefly interrupted a Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves baseball game Tuesday after it ran onto the field in Miami.

The start of the sixth inning was delayed while the cat roamed the outfield, dodging players and staff alike, before eventually scaling a wall and settling into the Marlins’ home run statue.