Cat crashes Marlins game in Miami

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — A cat briefly interrupted a Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves baseball game Tuesday after it ran onto the field in Miami.

The start of the sixth inning was delayed while the cat roamed the outfield, dodging players and staff alike, before eventually scaling a wall and settling into the Marlins’ home run statue.

CAT DELAY! The Marlins opener was delayed in the top of the 6th while this cat ran around the outfield… https://t.co/lSUK3b0ZgP pic.twitter.com/FWG2X7cIpb — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 12, 2017