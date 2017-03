U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he’s still undecided about whether he will support President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Some Senate Democrats say they will filibuster the nomination, which would mean 60 votes are required to approve Neil Gorsuch for the high court. On the WMAY News Feed, Durbin said that’s not an unreasonable threshold for someone to have to reach in order to get a lifetime appointment.

But he says he’s still evaluating Gorsuch’s record before deciding how he will vote.