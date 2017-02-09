Jobless Claims Fall to 234K

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims declined last week, with 12,000 less initial claims filed, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Feb. 4, the number of people filing for benefits fell from an unrevised level of 246,000 the previous week to 234,000.

The Labor Department said there were no “special factors” impacting that week’s figures.

The four-week moving average, however, decreased by 3,750 to 244,250. It’s fallen to the lowest level for the average since Nov. 3, 1973, the Labor Department says.

