Bob Costas Steps Down as NBC's Olympics Host, Passes Torch to Mike Tirico

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(STAMFORD, Conn.) — Bob Costas has been synonymous with the Olympics since 1992. But now, he’s passing the torch after being NBC’s primetime host for 11 Games.

The network announced on Thursday that Mike Tirico will take over for Costas come the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Tirico, 50, joined NBC in 2016 after his contract with ESPN expired. He made his Olympics debut that year, serving as an NBC daytime host and host of the closing ceremony.

“The level and longevity of Bob’s tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games,” Tirico said in a statement. “I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible.”

Costas, 64, said it has been “both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years.”

“It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me,” he added in a statement.

The opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games will kick off exactly one year from Thursday, on Feb. 9, 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.