United Airlines Facing 'Small Delays' over Computer Issues

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — United Airlines is experiencing what it calls “small flight delays” related to a computer problem.

According to a United Airlines spokeswoman, the carrier is having a problem creating flight plans Wednesday morning. This is the information shared for pilots to get from point A to point B.

While it’s a nationwide problem, United says that it’s only seeing “small delays” and there have been no cancellations.

It is unclear when the issue will be resolved.

