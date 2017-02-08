“Star Wars” Concert Series to Land at New York City's Lincoln Center This Fall

Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — It’s the the perfect warm-up for the December release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Disney has announced the Star Wars Film Concert Series, taking place at New York City’s Lincoln Center this fall.

The event will feature screenings of four Star Wars films — 1977’s A New Hope, 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, 1983’s Return of the Jedi and 2015’s The Force Awakens — accompanied by The New York Philharmonic. The orchestra will perform Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical scores from those films live.

The concerts will be led by acclaimed conductor David Newman taking Williams’ place at the podium at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 15, 8:00pm Concert – A New Hope (world premiere)

Sept. 16, 8:00pm Concert – A New Hope



Sept. 26, 7:30 pm Concert – The Empire Strikes Back (world premiere)

Sept. 27, 7:30pm Concert – The Empire Strikes Back

Sept. 28, 7:30pm Concert – The Empire Strikes Back

Oct. 4, 7:30pm Concert – Return of the Jedi (world premiere)

Oct. 5, 7:30pm Concert – Return of the Jedi

Oct. 6, 8:00pm Concert – The Force Awakens (world premiere)

Oct. 7, 8:00pm Concert – The Force Awakens

