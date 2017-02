Some Illinois lawmakers are hoping to build on the momentum of the women’s marches in the days after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.

The lawmakers… and groups like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU… are pushing a “women’s agenda” in the General Assembly.

The package includes measures to protect abortion rights and provide paid sick time and family leave for caregivers.

It also seeks to ensure equal pay and prohibit the practice of charging women more than men for services like drycleaning.