SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch Calls Trump Comments on Judiciary 'Demoralizing' and 'Disheartening'

Chip Somodevilla/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, called the president’s comments on the judiciary “demoralizing” and “disheartening” during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, a spokesman for Gorsuch confirmed.

The spokesman did not say which of Trump’s comments Gorsuch was referring to.

Trump has spoken out multiple times against the federal judge who blocked his immigration order in Washington state last week.

