“Moonlight” Lead Andre Holland Says He's “Not Waiting on the Perfect Thing to Come Along”

Photo by David Bornfriend, courtesy of A24(NEW YORK) — Andre Holland is focused on life after Moonlight. The actor, who currently stars in August Wilson’s Jitney on Broadway, says among the lessons he learned throughout his career, one of the most important ones has been to not wait for the “perfect thing to come along,” but to “make it happen yourself.”

Holland, who plays jitney cab driver Darnell “Youngblood” Williams in the play, says he’s already working on his next projects – which for the most part will be his own creations.

“I’ve optioned a couple of books that are really special to me,” Holland tells ABC Radio. “So we are working on getting those set up. Tarell McCraney and I — the guy who wrote Moonlight with Barry Jenkins — he and I have been friends for ten years or so…he and I have a project together that we’re developing. There’s another book, this incredible book called called Black Gods of the Asphalt…”

The project, which if Holland gets his way will eventually become a series, is based on the book written by Onaji Woodbine and follows the intersection of street basketball, hip-hop and religion.

For the actor, taking action to make things happen has been somewhat of a recent lesson.

“What I realized in the last three to five years is that waiting on the perfect thing to come along is not the way to do it. Odds are it’s not going to come,” Holland explains. “But, at the end of the day, if you have specific idea about what you want to do, I think it’s incumbent of you to make it happen for yourself. So that’s what I’m hoping to do next.”

August Wilson’s Jitney featuring Andre Holland is now on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater in New York.