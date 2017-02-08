Department of Defense Seeks Space at Trump Tower

Epics Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The U.S. military is planning to lease space at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan in order to support President Donald Trump when he is in New York City at his residence.

“In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower,” said Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle, a Department of Defense spokesman.

“The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building,” Lt. Col. Brindle added.

Located on a boutique-lined stretch of Fifth Avenue, Trump Tower is home to high-end residences and businesses. Owned by the Trump Organization, the building also houses the company’s headquarters.

President Trump has also indicated that he will spend weekends at his 66th floor penthouse, which had been his primary residence before he was elected President. First lady Melania Trump plans to continue to stay at Trump Tower until the summer so the Trumps 10-year-old son, Barron, can finish the school year.

In addition to the Secret Service that provides 24-hour protection to the president, the U.S. military also provides its own support staff to a president through the White House Military Office that coordinates the president’s domestic and international travel.

Military personnel and resources work in tandem with the Secret Service transporting equipment and personnel around the world for presidential trips.

The office also provides the military officers who always accompany the president carrying “the nuclear football,” a satchel bag that contains the communications and codes that would be used to authorize a nuclear strike.

The move raises anew the possibility that another government agency will be providing government money to one of the president’s family business interests. Prior to taking the oath of office. President Trump separated himself financially from the Trump Organization placing his sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump in control of the company.

