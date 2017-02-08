Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Trailer for New Movie, “Aftermath”

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International(NEW YORK) — On his Facebook page Tuesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed the trailer to his upcoming movie, Aftermath.

The movie has him playing a grieving dad who plots to find an air traffic controller whose negligence led to a mid-air crash that killed Arnold’s wife and daughter. Actor Scoot McNary, who starred in last summer’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, plays the controller, who goes into hiding after the crash.

The movie opens in theaters and on demand April 7. It’s Schwarzenegger’s first starring film role since 2015’s Terminator Genisys.

