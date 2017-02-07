Sunday's Super Bowl Was Historic, but the Ratings Weren't

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The final audience figures for Sunday’s Super Bowl are in, and while the New England Patriots turned in a spectacular performance, the broadcast didn’t.

Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in dramatic fashion with a last-minute 34-28 overtime victory — the first in Super Bowl History — was seen by an average of 111.3 million viewers, another 650,000 people on Fox Deportes, and an average streaming audience of 1.7 million.

But while the victory was historic, the ratings failed to match the 111.9 million people who watched last year’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.

Even so, Sunday’s game was reportedly the fifth most-watched program in television history and Fox’s second most-watched event, behind 2014’s Super Bowl game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks, which drew 122.2 million viewers.

Lady Gaga’s halftime show drew even more viewers than the game itself: 117.5 million, making it the second most-watched halftime show in Super Bowl history, behind Katy Perry’s 2015 performance, which nabbed 120.7 million viewers.

