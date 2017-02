Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW ORLEANS) — The New Orleans Pelicans are said to be working on a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire center Jahlil Okafor.

Sources tell ESPN the two teams are in advanced talks and are still negotiating in an effort to finalize the deal.

Should the trade be agreed upon, the Pelicans would likely send center Alexis Ajinca along with a future first-round pick to Philadelphia, sources tell ESPN.

