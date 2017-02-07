Mystery ‘Space Capsule’ Confounds Arizonans

moodboard/Thinkstock(CASA GRANDE, Ariz.) — It looks just like the opening of I Dream of Jeannie.

ABC station KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports that people traveling east on Interstate 10 in Casa Grande, Arizona were baffled by the site of a large silver object in a field along the side of the highway.

The object in question looked like a space capsule, crashed in the dirt, with a collapsed green parachute and detailing on the side which included an American flag and the words “United States” and “Capt. J. Millard.”

Naturally, people wondered if it had indeed fallen from the sky. A NASA scientist called officials about it. The United States Department of Homeland Security looked into it.

Then, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called out to investigate, and solved the riddle, declaring the space capsule-like object was, in fact, made out of a cement truck drum and appeared to be a work of art.

As it turns out, that’s exactly what it is. Artist Jack Millard said “What I enjoy doing is looking into something that others would consider junk, or plain, ordinary and see something magical or inspirational.”

Carmen Auza, who owns the land, said it was out here when he bought the farm, adding, “I think it is pretty cool, I’m not very artistic so I never would have thought of doing something with that mixer.”

