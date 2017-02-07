How Lady Gaga Got in Shape for Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Lady Gaga pulled off a stunningly acrobatic and high-powered performance on the world’s biggest stage at Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Sunday, singing a medley of her greatest hits all while flying through the air and dancing across multiple stages.

Over the past several months, the singer worked tirelessly on both her body and vocals at the same time to ensure a flawless show.

“Well I work out a lot and I do VersaClimbing while I sing,” Gaga told ABC News’ Michael Strahan of her demanding training program using a VersaClimber, an exercise machine that “combines both lower and upper body exercise into one natural vertical climbing motion,” according to its website.

“I’m singing the show while I’m doing it,” she said. “Because the show is full-on cardio … it’s cardio while singing.”

Gaga gave fans a glimpse of her activities on social media, she posted her routines from early morning yoga to late night ab exercises on Snapchat and Instagram.

Gaga’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, posted a photo of her pre-game warm up on Sunday that showed the singer in her full Super Bowl costume while using TRX bands, a portable athletic suspension training system.

Susane Pata, a group fitness instructor from Crunch, explained the benefits of singing while doing cardio, which is also a training tool used by music star Demi Lovato.

“When you’re singing you’re projecting so you almost are forced into this upright posture and as you’re singing you’re activating your core so you’re actually getting stronger,” Pata said Tuesday on GMA. “It’s like planking but it’s more fun because you’re singing.”

She continued, “Anybody can do it. You don’t have to be a great singer. If you find yourself alone and you want to belt out a tune, then do it because you’ll get stronger as a result.”

