Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Defends Travel Ban

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — In his first appearance before Congress as secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly called President Trump’s executive order on immigration “lawful and constitutional” and said “we will prevail [in court] and be able to take the steps necessary to protect our nation.”

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, noted that he agrees on the legality of the order, and said he — along with Rudy Giuliani and Michael Mukasey — helped put together a draft of the order during the White House transition.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.