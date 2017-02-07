Bruins Fire Head Coach Claude Julien After 10 Seasons

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(BOSTON) — After 10 seasons together, the Boston Bruins have parted ways with head coach Claude Julien.

The team announced on Tuesday it had relieved Julien, 56, of his duties.

Assistant coach Bruce Cassidy will step in and serve as the interim head coach, the Bruins said.

Since being named Boston’s head coach in June 2007, Julien has gone on to become the team’s all-time coaching wins leader with a 419-246-94 record and .614 winning percentage in 759 games.

In 2011, he led the Bruins to a Stanley Cup Championship against the Vancouver Canucks, followed by another appearance in the Stanley Cup finals in 2013. That year, the team lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

So far this season, Boston has a 26-23-6 record under Julien’s leadership.

