Bidding for Cheeto Shaped Like Harambe the Gorilla nears $100,000

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — As the clock wound down in the final hours of bidding, an item listed on eBay as “Gorilla-Hot-Cheetos-RARE-One-of-a-Kind-Cheetos-Harambe-Gorilla” had reached $99,900.00 after 132 bids.

Yes, that’s right. Nearly $100,000 for a Cheeto.

The seller, valuestampsinc, writes in the description, “This item is one of a kind! It measures up to about 1 1/2 inches in length. This item up for bid is only for this unique Cheetos, bag not included. This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”

Included in the listing is a picture of the Cheeto next to a picture of Harambe: both have the same pose.

Harambe was a fixture at the Cincinnati Zoo, but had to be put down after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure on May 28, 2016. A zoo worker shot and killed Harambe, believing the boy was in danger. The shooting was caught on video and went viral.

The seller has also listed some DVDs, but they’re not faring as well as the Harambe Cheeto.

Bidding was scheduled to end at 3:45 a.m. Shipping is free.

