US Stocks Close Lower on Mixed Earnings

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed slightly lower Monday amid mixed earnings.

The Dow gave up 19.04 (-0.09 percent) to finish at 20,052.42.

The Nasdaq slid 3.21 (-0.06 percent) to close at 5,663.55, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,292.56, down 4.86 (-0.21 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were under $54 a barrel; down over 1 percent.

Winners and Losers: Shares in Tiffany & Co. sunk 2.5 percent after CEO Frederic Cumenal stepped down amid disappointing quarterly results.

Hasbro, Inc. soared 14 percent on a fourth-quarter report that beat investors’ expectations. The toymaker noted Disney Princess and Disney Frozen items helped boost its girls category revenue to 50 percent in 2016, for a record $1.19 billion.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.