Tom Brady Says His Super Bowl Jersey Was Stolen

Al Bello/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suspected that someone stole his Super Bowl winning game jersey after the team’s record-breaking victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Brady didn’t appear angry on Sunday as he told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that he was unable to locate the jersey he wore as he led his team to a 34-28 overtime win.

“Someone stole my game jersey,” the star quarterback said after kissing Kraft on the cheek.

“You better look online,” Kraft replied in a locker room encounter that the NFL’s Dan Hanzus captured on video.

The NFL shared the moment on Twitter, posting the video with the caption: “Hey can someone give Tom Brady his jersey back? #SB51.”

The moment was captured in the Patriots’ locker room at the NRG Stadium as Kraft handed out victory cigars, according to Hanzus.

Hanzus shared an extended version of the video via his personal Twitter account.

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

