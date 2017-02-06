Springfield Aldermen Offer Alternative Budget Plan

First Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder told aldermen to either approve his tax hike proposals… or he would start spending down the city’s reserves in order to maintain current levels of service. But aldermen are now fighting back.

Aldermen are offering their own budget plan that seeks to cut millions by reducing non-personnel line items by two-percent, eliminating some currently-vacant positions, and making other unspecified cuts. Alderman Jim Donelan predicts city residents will barely notice those cuts.

The plan also calls for CWLP to give back more than a million dollars it got from the city’s main fund during a fiscal crisis a couple of years ago.