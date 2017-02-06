Springfield Alderman Coming Out Against Mayor’s Proposed Tax Increases

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | February 6, 2017 |
Photo Credit: Facebook / Office of the Mayor - City of Springfield, Illinois
Photo Credit: Facebook / Office of the Mayor - City of Springfield, Illinois

Springfield aldermen are coming out against Mayor Jim Langfelder’s proposed tax increases… and are instead offering their own alternative plan of cuts and deferred expenditures.

At least seven aldermen are on board with the plan… which, according to a press release, would cut two-percent from all non-personnel lines in the Corporate Fund budget… eliminate vacant positions… and seek a $1.3 million repayment to the Corporate Fund from City Water Light and Power.

Aldermen will debate the competing budget plans Tuesday night.

Tags: ,