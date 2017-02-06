“Split” Tops the Box Office for Third Straight Weekend

Universal(NEW YORK) — Split topped the weekend box office for the third straight week, raking in another $14.6 million. The horror/thriller, starring X-Men‘s James McAvoy, marks the first time M. Night Shyamalan has seen one of his films spend three weeks at number one since The Sixth Sense accomplished the feat back in 1999, according to Box Office Mojo.

Rings, the third chapter in the Ring trilogy, had the worst opening for any of the franchise’s films, but still managed a second-place finish for the weekend, The sci-fi horror flick brought in an estimated $13 million.

A Dog’s Purpose, starring Dennis Quaid and featuring the voice of Josh Gadd, finished third with $10.8 million, following the Humane Society’s report that it found no evidence of on-set animal abuse or cruelty, as had been claimed prior to the film’s opening. The report further stated the viral video depicting the alleged abuse of a dog used in the film was deliberately edited to mislead the public.

Rounding out the top five is Hidden Figures, bowing in fourth place with $10 million, and La La Land, grabbing fifth place with $7.45 million.

The Space Between Us, starring Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson and Gary Oldman, had a disappointing opening weekend, earning just $3.8 million for a 12th-place finish. On the other hand, I Am Not Your Negro, which opened in limited release, brought in $709,500 from just 43 theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Split, $14.6 million

2. Rings, $13 million

3. A Dog’s Purpose, $10.8 million

4. Hidden Figures, $10.1 million

5. La La Land, $7.45 million

6. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, $4.5 million

7. Sing, $4 million

8. Lion, $4 million

9. The Space Between Us, $3.8 million

10. xXx: Return of Xander Cage, $3.7 million

